City, county meet to discuss court project options
City officials aren't quite ready to meet with the state about what new City Court facilities might look like if an addition is built at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Arsenal Street. They met on Friday morning with Jefferson County representatives to go over a couple of options of what the project might entail to see how it could fit into the County Courthouse complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Feb 18
|Dick Gozinya
|11
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC