City, county meet to discuss court project options

City officials aren't quite ready to meet with the state about what new City Court facilities might look like if an addition is built at the Jefferson County Courthouse on Arsenal Street. They met on Friday morning with Jefferson County representatives to go over a couple of options of what the project might entail to see how it could fit into the County Courthouse complex.

