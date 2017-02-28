Carthage man pleads guilty to drug sales

In Jefferson County Court, Terick R. Goodwin, 43, Carthage, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, the top count of an indictment presented on Monday. Mr. Goodwin has also faced previous convictions for selling crack cocaine and Ecstasy in 1998 and 2001 and buying alcohol for and having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2003.

