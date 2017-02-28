Carthage man pleads guilty to drug sales
In Jefferson County Court, Terick R. Goodwin, 43, Carthage, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, the top count of an indictment presented on Monday. Mr. Goodwin has also faced previous convictions for selling crack cocaine and Ecstasy in 1998 and 2001 and buying alcohol for and having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Bada Bing
|2
|Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased
|Feb 21
|Incredulous
|2
|samaritan maternity department (Jul '10)
|Feb 20
|NewMom
|8
|Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites?
|Feb 19
|Vince
|2
|wwny (Sep '13)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|12
|who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16)
|Feb 17
|ThisGuyInWatertown
|8
|Married Sergeant living with a subordinate
|Feb 16
|Global Support
|3
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC