Carthage man pleads guilty to drug sales

Carthage man pleads guilty to drug sales

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Jefferson County Court, Terick R. Goodwin, 43, Carthage, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, the top count of an indictment presented on Monday. Mr. Goodwin has also faced previous convictions for selling crack cocaine and Ecstasy in 1998 and 2001 and buying alcohol for and having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 2003.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Carthage considering dissolution of villag... (Nov '15) Sun Bada Bing 2
Frank D. LaVancha II steals from the deceased Feb 21 Incredulous 2
samaritan maternity department (Jul '10) Feb 20 NewMom 8
Know Any 100% Absolutely Free Adult Dating Sites? Feb 19 Vince 2
wwny (Sep '13) Feb 17 Anonymous 12
who knows Ashley scott from ogdensburg (Mar '16) Feb 17 ThisGuyInWatertown 8
Married Sergeant living with a subordinate Feb 16 Global Support 3
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC