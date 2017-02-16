Calcium man pleads guilty to contempt...

Calcium man pleads guilty to contempt, obstruction of breathing

In Jefferson County Court Wednesday, Joshua E. Constance, 32, Calcium, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing. The charges stemmed from a September domestic incident in the town of LeRay.

