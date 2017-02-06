Another perspective: Watertown LDC may hire retail consultant for downtown
C. Kelly Cofer, owner of The Retail Coach, made a presentation Jan. 26 to LDC board members. He pitched his plan for recruiting more retail establishments to the city's downtown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Feb 1
|Ooooooou
|2
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
