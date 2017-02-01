Woman dies in collision with truck on I-81 in northern NY
State police say a woman has died after her vehicle was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on a northern New York highway. Troopers say the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday on Interstate 81's southbound lanes between exits 48 and 48A in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia , 70 miles north of Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|3 hr
|Ooooooou
|2
|Local Business
|12 hr
|HiTop
|9
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC