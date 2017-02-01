Woman dies in collision with truck on...

Woman dies in collision with truck on I-81 in northern NY

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: New Jersey Herald

State police say a woman has died after her vehicle was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on a northern New York highway. Troopers say the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday on Interstate 81's southbound lanes between exits 48 and 48A in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia , 70 miles north of Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? 3 hr Ooooooou 2
Local Business 12 hr HiTop 9
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Jefferson County was issued at February 01 at 10:07PM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC