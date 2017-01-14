Watertown woman charged with stealing rare book, damaging bookshelf
A Watertown woman has been charged by city police with damaging an antique book she stole from the Flower Memorial Library in the city. Tiara S. Holbrook, 34, of 565 Mill St., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC