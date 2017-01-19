Watertown woman charged with shoplifting

Watertown woman charged with shoplifting

53 min ago

Amber L. Payton, 25, of Watertown was arrested by state police at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue in Watertown and charged with one count of petty larceny for shoplifting.

