Watertown woman accused of stealing from Fastrac
City police charged Payton A. Roberts, 19, of 11236 Gill St., with petit larceny at 4:52 p.m. Sunday at 1809 State St. Police said Ms. Payton concealed $51.96 of merchandise, including two winter hats, a pair of gloves and a back-up battery charger from Fastrac, 1709 State St., in her bag and left without paying.
