Watertown woman accused of stealing DVDs

Kirsten M. Rogers, 24, of 254 E. Main St., was charged with petit larceny at her residence at 12:09 p.m. Jan. 3, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies said. Ms. Rogers allegedly stole 11 DVD and Blu-ray discs from a Salmon Run Mall store by hiding them on her person.

