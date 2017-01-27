Watertown Trust considers hiring a retail recruiter
In recent years, downtown has gone through a renaissance with investors completing a number of development projects that helped change the business district forever. But Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local development Corp., is convinced that Watertown needs to take the next step.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Fri
|Enough Already
|5
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC