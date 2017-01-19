Watertown proceeds with sludge project

The city has retained Cassella Waste Systems, one of the largest solid waste companies in the Northeast, and GHD Consulting Engineers, LLC., Cazenovia, to market the nearly 5,000 tons of bio-solids produced at the wastewater treatment plant each year. For almost five years, the city has been working on a $9.3 million upgrade at the wastewater treatment plant to turn its sludge into methane gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.