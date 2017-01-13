Watertown pedestrian struck outside o...

Watertown pedestrian struck outside of courthouse

Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the driver, Clinton M. Staton, 24, of Nancy Road, Fort Drum, was driving east bound on the 100 block of Arsenal Street when his jeep struck James R. Stacy, 25, of Gaffney Drive, as he was walking north along the crosswalk.

