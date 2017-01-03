Watertown officials to discuss fate of Best Western sign
A majority of City Council members support allowing the Best Western hotel on Washington Street to keep the location of a new sign the business recently put on city property. A few weeks ago, the Best Western moved its sign from the former spot near the corner of Washington and Clinton streets to its current spot in front of the main entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Otto (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Yuck
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Tue
|An honest serious...
|15
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Lmfao
|4
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 2
|Parents
|1
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC