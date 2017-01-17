Watertown officials to act on public ...

Watertown officials to act on public auction sales

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City Council members are expected to finalize the sale of six houses and more than 11 vacant lots following a Jan. 10 public auction that netted $51,650 in revenues. Delinquent owners have two years after a tax sale to redeem their properties before the owners of the tax sale certificates can request to take ownership of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wrestling 3 hr Probably Older Fan 2
George Galbraith Sun sue 1
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Jan 13 Missy 19
Best girls aau team Jan 10 Father 2
granger watson (Dec '15) Jan 3 Lmfao 4
Local Business Dec 29 HiTop 4
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) Dec 24 so so 13
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,383 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC