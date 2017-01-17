Watertown officials to act on public auction sales
City Council members are expected to finalize the sale of six houses and more than 11 vacant lots following a Jan. 10 public auction that netted $51,650 in revenues. Delinquent owners have two years after a tax sale to redeem their properties before the owners of the tax sale certificates can request to take ownership of them.
