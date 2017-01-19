Watertown officials implement a Compl...

Watertown officials implement a Complete Streetsa program

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a new policy to ensure streets are safe for everyone who uses them. Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. thanked the city's planning, public works and engineering departments for working on the “Complete Streets” program for about a year.

