Watertown officials implement a Complete Streetsa program
The City Council on Tuesday night unanimously approved a new policy to ensure streets are safe for everyone who uses them. Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. thanked the city's planning, public works and engineering departments for working on the “Complete Streets” program for about a year.
