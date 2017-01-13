Watertown officials finishing up a Complete Streetsa policy
City Council members are ready to implement a state program aimed at making sure streets are safe for everyone who uses them. Council members are expected on Tuesday to get an update on an initiative that makes city streets more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wrestling
|7 hr
|curious
|3
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|16 hr
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC