Watertown officials discuss firefightersa grant
The City Council on Tuesday night took no action on whether to apply for a federal grant that would help the city pay for hiring six firefighters. To help reduce overtime expenses, Fire Chief Dale C. Herman advocates applying for a federal Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant.
