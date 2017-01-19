Watertown obtains $1.71 million for bridge repairs
The city has received more than $1.7 million in state funding to fix two bridges that span the Black River. The city will use $1.235 million to repaint the steel structure along the north span of the Mill Street bridge and $475,000 to remove and replace the concrete “wearing,” or slab, across the north span of the Pearl Street bridge.
