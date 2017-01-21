Watertown man from India convicted of...

Watertown man from India convicted of lying to obtain U.S. citizenship

A Watertown resident was convicted in Syracuse on Thursday of obtaining U.S. citizenship unlawfully by lying about his criminal record. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Gurpreet Singh, 37, repeatedly told U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that he had not committed any crimes for which he was arrested.

