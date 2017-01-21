Watertown man from India convicted of lying to obtain U.S. citizenship
A Watertown resident was convicted in Syracuse on Thursday of obtaining U.S. citizenship unlawfully by lying about his criminal record. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, Gurpreet Singh, 37, repeatedly told U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services that he had not committed any crimes for which he was arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|14 hr
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Fri
|noticed
|1
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 19
|Avril
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC