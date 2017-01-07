Watertown man cited following two-vehicle accident
City police charged Hassan T. McKnight, 36, of 2435 Alexandria Meadows with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to yield right away following a two-car motor vehicle accident. Mr. McKnight was processed and released to a third party with a $100 bail and is summoned to appear Jan. 18 in City Court.
