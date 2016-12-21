Watertown man charged with resisting arrest, unlicensed operation

Watertown police charged Jamaal K. Carr, 25, of 532 Franklin St., Apt. B, with resisting arrest following a stop Saturday evening at 905 Coffeen St. Police said he refused to get out of his vehicle after being told he was under arrest for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, then refused to put his hands behind his back once outside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.