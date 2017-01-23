Watertown man charged with possessing meth
Justin A. Sullivan of Watertown was charged on Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, state police said. Troopers said they found marijuana and methamphetamine during the search of his vehicle.
Watertown Daily Times.
