Watertown man charged with governmental obstruction

City police charged Ian W. B. Beamon, 30, of 424 Prospect St., with second degree obstructing governmental administration at 3:10 p.m. Sunday at residence. Police said Mr. Beamon refused to open the front door for police to investigate a domestic incident and refused to provide his name for identification.

