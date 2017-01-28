Watertown man charged with DWI
City police on Saturday charged Nicholas W. McKnight, 23, of Watertown with driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while intoxicated and disobeying a traffic device. Police said Mr. McKnight was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on the 400 block of Court Street and his blood-alcohol content was recorded at 0.20 percent.
