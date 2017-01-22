Watertown man accused of threatening man with a knife
Phillip D. LaValley, 38, of 945 Remington St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Sat
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 19
|Avril
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC