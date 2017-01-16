Watertown man accused of slapping and...

Watertown man accused of slapping and choking woman

City police charged Kevin M. Booth, 30, of 331 McClelland St., with second degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and resisting arrest at 12:08 a.m. Sunday at his residence. Police said Mr. Booth choked Rhonda P. Canipe and slapped her across the face during a domestic incident.

