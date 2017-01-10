Watertown man accused of pointing gun...

Watertown man accused of pointing gun at woman

Tuesday

A Bronson Street man faces weapon and menacing charges after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a woman during a domestic incident on Monday. City police said Marcus E. Mayo, 24, of 675 Bronson St., was arrested on second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal menacing after police found the loaded gun inside the residence.

Watertown, NY

