Watertown man accused of choking, hitting woman
City police early Sunday charged Michael T. Cossey, 26, of 537 Cross St., with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment. He was arraigned before City Judge Catherine J. Palermo and sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, with bail set at $1,000 cash or $2,000 bond.
