Watertown arena roof fixes must wait until spring
With winter weather in full swing, most of the work needed to fix the roof at the renovated ice rink will have to wait until the snow is gone in the spring. About two weeks ago, workers relocated a gas line damaged last winter by snow sliding down and slamming into it from the nearby sloped roof on the Watertown Municipal Arena.
