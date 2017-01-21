Watertown a Sister Rallya invokes hope, battles injustice
Speaking at a rally against the new president's policies on Saturday, the mother of three told a crowd of more than 250 people that she suffers from a lung disease that costs tens of thousands in medication a month to keep her alive. She fears what will happen to her when President Donald J. Trump and the Republican-led Congress repeals Obama Care.
