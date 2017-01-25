Viggo Mortensen nominated for Oscar: ...

Viggo Mortensen nominated for Oscar: 9 things to know about actor from Watertown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Post-Standard

Viggo Mortensen is nominated for Best Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards . Here are 9 things to know about the "Captain Fantastic" star from Upstate New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Tue Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Mon Huey 10
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Jan 21 Angel 1
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
shannon waldron (Jan '14) Jan 17 Ngineer 7
George Galbraith Jan 15 sue 1
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Jan 13 Missy 19
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Jefferson County was issued at January 26 at 3:58AM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,843 • Total comments across all topics: 278,261,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC