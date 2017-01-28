Viggo Mortensen, a Captain Fantastica open film festival
Mr. Mortensen and his film opened this weekend's film festival that included a “Flannel Red Carpet” event and a more than an hourlong question-and-answer session with audience members getting to ask him about his inspiration of getting into the film industry, how he prepares for a role and what it takes to be a good director. Mr. Mortensen, 1976 Watertown High School and 1980 St. Lawrence University graduate, has been nominated for an Academy Award for his role of a father who takes his family off the grid to live in the forests and mountains of Pacific Northwest.
