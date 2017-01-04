Veteran doctor, EMS volunteer records his adventures in book a First Respondera
From mountains, roads, rivers, trails, farms, lakes and to caves, where people were frozen, broken, lost, smashed and crashed, Dr. Richard L. Withington has seen a lot in his days as a first responder. In a phone interview on Dec. 22 from his winter home in St. Petersburg Beach, Fla., the long-time north country orthopedic surgeon, 76, who retired in 2005, but who still is a first responder, said he didn't write the book to be about him.
