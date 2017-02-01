Trump appoints West Carthage native a...

Trump appoints West Carthage native as ICE director

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

President Donald J. Trump has appointed West Carthage native Thomas D. Homan as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Homan is moving up from executive associate director for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement division of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

