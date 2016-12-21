Three Watertown residents accused of ...

Three Watertown residents accused of criminal possession of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City police charged three people with marijuana offenses after being found with the substance on the 200 block of Sherman Street on Thursday. Police said Terry F. Carpenter Jr., 36, of 729 Lawrence St., Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best girls aau team 16 hr Parents 1
Local Business Dec 29 HiTop 4
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Dec 27 For The Record 14
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) Dec 24 so so 13
Poker game!! Dec 21 MIKEtheSTEELHEADER 1
Phillip Lee Vogt Dec 20 Not making sense 2
Watertown KFC Employee Dec 18 just tell the truth 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Jefferson County was issued at January 02 at 9:52PM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC