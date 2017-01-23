Teen overdose death trial begins, with culpability a main issue
Did Brenda E. Roth have a duty under the law to assist a teen who died of a drug overdose at her residence back in 2014? That is the primary issue in the nonjury trial of Ms. Roth, 49, of 4001 Deer River Road, Deer River, on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, tampering with evidence and endangering the welfare of a child, according to defense attorney Gary W. Miles.
