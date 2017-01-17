Teen Convicted Of Killing NY Man, 62,...

Teen Convicted Of Killing NY Man, 62, Setting Body On Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A northern New York teenager who stabbed a 62-year-old man dozens of times before setting his body on fire has been found guilty of second-degree murder. WWNY-TV reports a Jefferson County Court jury also convicted 19-year-old Kyle Box of West Carthage on assault and arson charges Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? 9 hr Angel 1
Caprara Fri noticed 1
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Thu Avril 1
shannon waldron (Jan '14) Jan 17 Ngineer 7
George Galbraith Jan 15 sue 1
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Jan 13 Missy 19
Best girls aau team Jan 10 Father 2
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC