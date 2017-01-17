Teen Convicted Of Killing NY Man, 62, Setting Body On Fire
A northern New York teenager who stabbed a 62-year-old man dozens of times before setting his body on fire has been found guilty of second-degree murder. WWNY-TV reports a Jefferson County Court jury also convicted 19-year-old Kyle Box of West Carthage on assault and arson charges Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|9 hr
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Fri
|noticed
|1
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Thu
|Avril
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC