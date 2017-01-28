Stone Wall snowshoe race is a big success
The seventh annual Stone Wall snowshoe race was held on Saturday at the Winona State Forest and despite the snowy forecast, more than 100 people participated in the event. The participants ran alongside an old stone wall on the stone wall trail before going into a dense pine forest, hence the name of the race.
