Snowtown Film Festival opens Jan. 27 with Viggo Mortensen and a oeCaptain Fantastica

Viggo Mortensen will help kick off the third annual Snowtown Film Festival at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Dulles State Office Building with a “flannel casual” red carpet reception and a screening and panel discussion of his multi-award-nominated film “Captain Fantastic.” The 2016 film starring Mr. Mortensen, a 1976 graduate of Watertown High School and 1980 graduate of St. Lawrence University, Canton, will screen at 7 p.m. He's devoted to raising his six kids with a rigorous physical and intellectual education but is forced to “leave his paradise and enter the world, beginning a journey that challenges his idea of what it means to be a parent,” according to the film's official website.

