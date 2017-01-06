Snowtown Film Festival opens Jan. 27 with a oeCaptain Fantastica

Snowtown Film Festival opens Jan. 27 ...

Snowtown Film Festival opens Jan. 27 with a "Captain Fantastic"

Viggo Mortensen will help kick off the third annual Snowtown Film Festival at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Dulles State Office Building with a “flannel casual” red carpet reception and a screening and panel discussion of his multi-award-nominated film “Captain Fantastic.” The 2016 film starring Mr. Mortensen, a 1976 graduate of Watertown High School and 1980 graduate of St. Lawrence University, Canton, will screen at 7 p.m. In “Captain Fantastic,” the actor plays a father living in the forests of the Pacific Northwest.

