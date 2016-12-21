Seneca County woman injures hand in West Martinsburg snowmobile crash

A Seneca County woman suffered a hand injury stemming from a snowmobile crash at 11:51 a.m. Saturday on Rector Road in the town of Martinsburg. Lewis County sheriff's deputies said Kimberly M. Barrett, 35, Waterloo, was driving east on a 2016 Artic Cat 6000 RR when she lost control on a winding curve and was ejected from her sled.

