Rochester man swallows contraband, deputies say

Antoine T. Clark, 33, Rochester was arrested by Jefferson County sheriff's deputies in Watertown at 9:18 a.m. Sunday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and charged with obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree harassment. Deputies said Mr. Clark shoved a jail supervisor away in an attempt to keep him from Mr. Clark's apparent contraband.

