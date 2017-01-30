People charged with DWI, related charges

People charged with DWI, related charges

Nicholas W. McKnight, 23, of Watertown was charged by Watertown city police on Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while intoxicated and disobeying a traffic device. Police said Mr. McKnight was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on the 400 block of Court Street in Watertown and his blood-alcohol content was recorded at 0.20 percent.

