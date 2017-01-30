People charged with DWI, related charges
Nicholas W. McKnight, 23, of Watertown was charged by Watertown city police on Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while intoxicated and disobeying a traffic device. Police said Mr. McKnight was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on the 400 block of Court Street in Watertown and his blood-alcohol content was recorded at 0.20 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|9 hr
|relly
|6
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|22 hr
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC