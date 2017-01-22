Pamelia man charged in rape of 15-year-old girl
A Pamelia man faces a rape charge that alleges he had intercourse with a 15-year-old girl at a local motel. State Police in Watertown on Saturday arrested Carl L. Burdick, 58, currently residing at the Royal Inn in the Town of Pamelia, on one count of third-degree rape, a class “E” felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class “A” misdemeanor.
