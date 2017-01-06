Oil tank car manufacturing to remain ...

Oil tank car manufacturing to remain steady despite decline in shipping

As the amount of crude oil being shipped by rail declines, it is unlikely that Watertown-based New York Air Brake will see a drop in business for the time being. The American Association of Railroads reported in December that 48,978 carloads of crude oil were shipped in the third quarter of 2016, down 7,476 carloads from the second quarter of 2016 and down 52,189 carloads from the third quarter of 2015.

