Notice to Bidders

The Warrensburg Central School District invites the submission of Sealed Bid Proposals to furnish materials and labor to complete the This work is to be bid under a SINGLE CONTRACT system covering the work of all trades under one contract as follows: Contract No. 1 General Construction Sealed Bid Proposals will be received until 1:00 p.m. prevailing time, on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at the The Bid Documents and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of BERNIER, CARR & ASSOCIATES, Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors, P.C., 327 Mullin Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.