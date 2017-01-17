Notice to Bidders

Notice to Bidders

The Warrensburg Central School District invites the submission of Sealed Bid Proposals to furnish materials and labor to complete the This work is to be bid under a SINGLE CONTRACT system covering the work of all trades under one contract as follows: Contract No. 1 General Construction Sealed Bid Proposals will be received until 1:00 p.m. prevailing time, on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at the The Bid Documents and Contract Documents may be examined at the office of BERNIER, CARR & ASSOCIATES, Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors, P.C., 327 Mullin Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

