North Country woman tried to steal, hide rare book inside regular book, police say
A North Country woman was spotted acting strangely inside her local library: It turns out she was trying to steal rare books by hiding them inside regular boos, according to Watertown Police Department. A security guard for Flower Memorial Library in Watertown found the woman standing in a roped off area of the library, police said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
|Jesse Otto (Apr '13)
|Jan 4
|Yuck
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 3
|An honest serious...
|15
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC