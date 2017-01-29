Modeling for a miracle in NNY fashion...

Modeling for a miracle in NNY fashion show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

About 100 children and teens from all across Northern New York spent their Sunday afternoon dressed to the nines to raise awareness and money for the north country's only Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The 10th annual “Teens for Miracles” fashion show, which was organized by A Touch of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere, took place at the Immaculate Heart Central High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Business Sun relly 6
News Watertown man charged with DWI Sun Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Jan 21 Angel 1
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,416,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC