Modeling for a miracle in NNY fashion show
About 100 children and teens from all across Northern New York spent their Sunday afternoon dressed to the nines to raise awareness and money for the north country's only Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The 10th annual “Teens for Miracles” fashion show, which was organized by A Touch of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere, took place at the Immaculate Heart Central High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Sun
|relly
|6
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Sun
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC