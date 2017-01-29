Modeling for a miracle in NNY fashion show

About 100 children and teens from all across Northern New York spent their Sunday afternoon dressed to the nines to raise awareness and money for the north country's only Children's Miracle Network Hospital. The 10th annual “Teens for Miracles” fashion show, which was organized by A Touch of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere, took place at the Immaculate Heart Central High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.