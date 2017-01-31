Mattydale woman sentenced to prison f...

Mattydale woman sentenced to prison for cocaine sale attempt in Jefferson County

An Onondaga County woman was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court to 3½ years in state prison for trying to sell cocaine in Jefferson County. Iona E. White, 32, Mattydale, was also ordered to undergo two additional years of supervision upon her release from prison after pleading guilty Dec. 23 to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance.

