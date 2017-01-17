Man charged with raping teen in Watertown hotel
Carl L. Burdick, 58, of Royal Inn, Pamelia, was arrested this week and charged with rape, said the New York State Police. Troopers made the arrest with the assistance of the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.
